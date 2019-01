The school holidays are coming to an end but thousands of Northland kids are taking part in the numerous school holiday programmes across the district.

Yesterday some of them were having a great time at the Whangārei Academy of Gymnastics' summer holiday programme at the academy's Kensington base.

Northern Advocate photographer Tania Whyte went along to capture all the fun.

Grace Currey, 10, performs the splits.

Keegan Marais, 12, and Quin White, 5, show different levels of enthusiasm for the weights.

Nikolas Wharton, 5, and Hristo Sarcheliev,11, hang in the foam.

Rueben Currey, 9, and Makani Gamlin, 5, have a chat.

Sterling Te Rangi, 5, and Max Wharton, 7, listen to instruction at the programme.

Giselle Te Rangi, 8, on the bars.