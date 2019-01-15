It's not the end of the world - there's heaps of options.

That's the message Northland tertiary providers have for students who may have been left disappointed after receiving their NCEA results yesterday.

Bronwyn Ronayne, chief executive of People Potential, said results day can be incredibly stressful for students, particularly those pinning their plans on them.

"If you're thinking you're going off to university or starting a course in a month's time and suddenly that's not going to be an option for you, it's pretty disappointing," she said.

Advertisement

But Ronayne said there are plenty of options available for students, and not all of them require spending an extra year studying.

"It's not the end of the world, there's heaps of options and there's still ways to get to where you want to go."

Ronayne said People Potential was open from Monday next week for those needing help.

Mirko Wojnowski, from the University of Auckland's Whangārei campus, said if NCEA results fall below expectation, all was not lost because there's a pathway for anyone who is goal-driven.

Wojnowski lectures on the Tertiary Foundation Certificate's education pathway, based in Whangārei, a one-year preparatory course which allows entry into the faculties of Education and Arts.

He said while students often baulk at the idea of spending an extra year in a foundation course, it can make all the difference.

"Students just need to connect with their preferred tertiary providers via website, email or phone, and they are more than happy to give advice and suggest a pathway," he said.

Meanwhile, NorthTec development director Phil Alexander-Crawford said any students or parents who would like advice following NCEA results can attend the NorthTec open day on Thursday.

"For students who have passed their UE, NorthTec gives the opportunity to study for degree programmes while staying close to home," Alexander-Crawford said.

"NorthTec can also offer bridging options for those who are disappointed by their NCEA results, with programmes in study and career preparation which are designed to prepare learners for degree-level study," he said.

Robyn Reihana, school services team leader for Te Wānanga o Aotearoa, said there were a number of options for students.

"Congratulations to all students who have passed NCEA examinations. For those students who need support with gaining extra credits kia kaha," she said.

Students could contact her on 022 045 1711 or at robyn.reihana@twoa.ac.nz.