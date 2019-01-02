Tractors of every size, age and condition descended on Taupo Bay on December 30 for the beachside settlement's fifth annual Tractor Spectacular.

More than 30 teams took part, some going to great lengths to pimp their machines.

The prize for best decorated tractor went a controversial but highly topical Gloriavale-themed entry from Whangarei, whose crew received special attention from spectators armed with water bombs, hoses and buckets, and celebrated their victory with a mass baptism in the surf.

Whangarei kids on the winning Gloriavale-themed float. Photo / Peter de Graaf

The best team award went to a spectacular Taupo Bay entry based on the Disney movie Moana with a tractor covered in tropical vegetation towing a tinny converted into an ocean-going waka.

Other teams chose themes ranging from African drumming to pirates and the surf lifesaving antics of Taupo Baywatch.

Moana, from Taupo Bay, won the prize for best team. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Prizes were also awarded for best pre- and post-1970 tractor, best-pimped and most-loved tractors.

Organiser Stephen Jones said a record number of spectators turned out for the 2018 Spectacular, helping turn the parade into a giant water fight.

Some tractors are in better condition than others. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Jones and his brother-in-law Michael Redwood started the event in 2014 as a ''salute to the tractor''.

''Without tractors we wouldn't have a life here. It's a beach-launch bay so without tractors there's no boats, and boats give us all the fun things like fishing, access to the bay and biscuiting,'' he said.

Pirates were a popular theme. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Auckland sisters Mia, 10, and Paige Doubleday, 8, brought serious weaponry to the parade. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Gus Cameron of Taupo Bay drives a Baby Shark-themed entry. Photo / Peter de Graaf

The Powell family from Dunedin chose a pirate theme for their tractor. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Tending to patient Sophie Pomfrett, 10, with a real broken leg, are doctor Clive Pomfrett and nurses Grace Williams, 11, and Olivia Pomfrett, 12, of the Taupo Bay Ambulance Tractor. Photo / P de Graaf

This entry featured various giant inflatable sea creatures. Photo / Peter de Graaf

This entry was called "The Italian Job". Photo / Peter de Graaf

Somewhere under those balloons is Brendon Clifford and his 1946 Farmall tractor. Photo / Peter de Graaf

The parade quickly descended into a giant water fight. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Baz Williams gives the passing floats a soaking. Photo / Peter de Graaf

A spectator gives a passing tractor a dousing. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Paloma Jones of Auckland returns fire from her family's bubble-themed tractor. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Gloriavale's preacher (Nigel Moggach of Whangarei) gets a good dousing from a spectator. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Gloriavale's preacher (Nigel Moggach of Whangarei) is unbowed despite a good soaking. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Imogen Moses, 10, as Moana on a float based on the Disney movie of the same name. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Ngatai Hawke, 6, as Maui on the winning Moana float. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Una and Tim Brandon of Kerikeri (aka Taupo Baywatch) make sure swimmers are safe. Photo / Peter de Graaf

About 30 tractors took part in the December 30 event. Photo / Peter de Graaf