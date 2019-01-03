

Leaders of Ngāpuhi hapū which rejected the evolved mandate are calling on hapū to come together to work on a united approach to achieve settlement.

Leaders of hapū Te Uri o Hua, Takotokē, Ngāti Whakaeke, Ngāti Kura and Ngāti Tautahi - which rejected the evolved mandate, a proposed plan to settle the iwi's Treaty of Waitangi claims — have called a hui at Kohewhata Marae in Kaikohe this month to discuss a way forward.

It comes after the evolved mandate did not receive enough support from Ngāpuhi hapū and individuals who voted on the plan late last year.

Before moving to the next phase there needed to be support from 65 per cent of hapū and 75 per cent of individuals, but results released last month showed of the 6177 people who voted - out of 32,005 who were eligible - 3168 (51.29 per cent) said yes and 2963 (47.97 per cent) said no while 73 hapū said no and 31 said yes.

Ted Wihongi, hapū kaikorero for Te Uri o Hua, said the hui was important.

"The purpose of the hui is to work together on how we achieve a united and co-ordinated approach to settlement," he said.

The decision to put the evolved mandate to the vote was made during a meeting at Parliament in October last year attended by Te Rōpū Tūhono which comprised Treaty Minister Andrew Little, Hone Sadler and Tūhoronuku deputy chairman Raniera (Sonny) Tau, and the co-chairmen of Te Kotahitanga Rudy Taylor and Pita Tipene — who has now left Tūhono.

It came after the Waitangi Tribunal found in 2015 the Crown-recognised mandate held by Tūhoronuku was flawed because it did not protect hapū sovereignty, and followed months of consultation hui and submissions made by hapū.

Tipene said he was fully supportive of the "proactive approach" by new and emerging leadership from within Ngāpuhi.

"Real change was required with a fresh strategy built from amongst the flax roots of the people and this hui would provide the foundations and impetus for a united and co-ordinated way forward."

An informal organising committee has also developed a questionnaire for the hapū teams to complete before the hui to gather key information to assist in the development of a new approach.

The hui will be held on January 19 starting at 10am at Kohewhata Marae.