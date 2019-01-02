An earthquake has been felt on the Tutukaka coast big enough to shake buildings.

A number of people between Ngunguru and Matapouri noticed the earth move and GeoNet reported the quake at 4.55pm on New Year's day.

It was recorded 60km east of Whangārei at a magnitude of 4.1 and at a depth of just 5km on Tuesday.

Kelly Stone, home from the shaky capital city of Wellington to visit her parents on the Tutukaka Coast, said the quake had her on her feet and considering leaving the house.

Advertisement

Having lived in Wellington for nearly 10 years she was very familiar with quakes.

"This one would have made everyone in the office in Wellington get to their feet and consider their next move," Stone said.

"The whole house was shaking and the television was wobbling. It was comparable to those we get in Wellington and it was strong enough to have me thinking about getting outside."

Others on the coast also notice the seismic activity but there were also reports of others who felt it in Kamo, Glenbervie and Waipu.

On the Tutukaka Coast facebook Emma Tunstall said she felt a considerable jolt at a house in Matapouri by the estuary. "House creaked," she said.

Trudi Bridges said she felt something for sure, as the house shook. So did Toni Daly's house.

Jennifer Soole said she was up high in Wellington's Bay and was out on the deck and described the quake as "a good rumble!"

Just last Friday GeoNet reported two earthquakes - the first ''unnoticeable'' jolt at 8.05am; magnitude 3.7, 5km deep, 70km east of Whangarei. The second was at 8.20am; magnitude 2.6 and also 5km deep.

Northland, with no known active seismic faults, has the lowest earthquake risk in the country. Although earthquakes are occasionally felt in the region none have been greater than 5 on the Richter scale, and most have been centred far away. Most also fall into the "unnoticeable" category.