Public toilets will be built or upgraded at five tourist spots around the Far North this year.

The Far North District Council has won a $639,000 grant from the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment's Tourism Infrastructure Fund, which is designed to help councils with small populations but high numbers of visitors pay for facilities such as loos and carparks.

The remaining $569,000 required to build new toilets, add showers and changing facilities, and refresh exteriors and signage will come from council coffers.

The new or upgraded facilities will be located at Waitangi Mountain Bike Park, Waitangi boat ramp, Haruru Falls car park, Hokianga i-Site car park, and Mitimiti on the west coast.

Waitangi Mountain Bike Park will receive council support to construct a toilet block at its new bike hub while the other four facilities will be council-owned and maintained.

In November, the Government announced the final stage of the Waitangi Mountain Bike Park will get $490,000 from the Provincial Growth Fund.

The council's infrastructure project manager, Paul Carr, said holiday-makers and tourists generated high temporary demands on Far North coastal towns during summer.

''They also expect and deserve reliable wastewater services and facilities," he said.

Visitor data from MBIE shows tourism spending in the Far North is growing at 10 per cent a year, above the national average of 6 per cent.

All five projects are due to be completed by November 2019. Council staff will meet iwi and local communities before work begins.