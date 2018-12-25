

Northland community groups have been given a boost with Foundation North granting more than $3 million to deserving causes in the region.

Whangārei youth projects were amongst successful applicants in Foundation North's recent grant allocation which saw the money granted to Northland community organisations and initiatives.

Grants include $200,000 a year for three years to support I Have A Dream Charitable Trust's work with primary and intermediate-aged children in four schools in the suburbs of Tikipunga and Otangarei.

"We're keen to support initiatives that will achieve positive outcomes for children and young people and disrupt intergenerational disadvantage," Foundation North chief executive Jennifer Gill said.

"The support being provided through I Have A Dream to guide children and young people towards long-term success in education and employment is a very good fit with this priority."

Scott Gilmour, chairman of I Have A Dream Charitable Trust said: "It was Foundation North's first grant to us back in 2015 that gave us the courage to launch our programme in Whangārei. Now, here we are three years later with over 700 children enrolled and well on our way to proving that our Mt Roskill pilot project can be scaled to an entire community!".

Whangārei Museum and Heritage Trust, which hosted the Anne Frank exhibition this year, has been granted $68,000 from Foundation North.

Other successful Whangārei applicants included the One Double Five Whare Awhina Community House Trust ($292,656); Whangārei Youth Space ($100,000 a year for three years); Whangārei Museum and Heritage Trust ($68,000); CCS Disability Action Northland Incorporated ($60,000); Jigsaw North/CAPS Northland Incorporated ($80,000); Northland Disabled Charitable Trust ($90,000); Northland Paraplegic & Physically Disabled Association Incorporated ($35,000); and No 1 District Federation of New Zealand Soccer Incorporated ($68,000).

The grants were included in a total of over $6 million, provided in November, to Auckland and Northland community organisations. This brings the total granted by the foundation so far this financial year to just over $24 million.

"Our grants to Auckland and Northland community organisations and initiatives are likely to total around $35 million in this financial year – and around half a billion dollars over the next 15 years," Jennifer Gill said.

"We want to be responsive to the rapid and complex demographic and social change we're seeing in our communities, building on the strengths and aspirations of those communities to create positive social change of benefit to the entire region."

Other grants to Northland organisations included:

Northland Basketball Incorporated ($40,000); Mountains to Sea Conservation Trust ($160,000); He Iwi Kotahi Tatou Trust ($293,955); The Centre At Kerikeri Limited ($50,000); Te Pokapu Tiaki Taiao O Te Tai Tokerau Trust ($39,000); Surfing New Zealand Inc ($70,265); Bay Of Islands Arts Festival Trust ($75,000); Te Hua o te Kawariki Trust ($653,439); Greenways Trust ($25,000); Te Waka Youth Services ($40,000): Marohemo Hall Society Incorporated ($37,295).