The inaugural Conservation Festival on Paihia's Village Green on Saturday featured a tasting tent with delicacies such as "possages" (mutton and possum sausages), guest speakers from as far away as Canterbury, a plethora of community groups, and keen-nosed conservation dogs trained to sniff out stoats, kiwi and even Argentine ants. The event was organised by Stella Schmid of Bay Bush Action and Papatūānuku Earth Mother Tours to bring together the many different groups involved in conservation in the North. Photos by Peter de Graaf.