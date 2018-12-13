Organisers Pauline Townsend, Julie Rogers, with Amy London and Shaye Covich, said Wednesday's candlelight vigil at Whangārei's Canopy Bridge was to honour Grace Millane and all victims of violence.

More than 80 people turned up to the vigil on Whangārei's Canopy Bridge on Wednesday in honour of slain English tourist Grace Millane and all victims of violence. The vigil was only organised on the morning and one of the organisers, Pauline Townsend, said the slogan was "Northland says no".

Alyssa Rogers was giving out white ribbons to those who attended Wednesday's anti-violence vigil at the Canopy Bridge.

"It's a vigil not just for Grace but everyone who has lost their life to violence. The victims of violence everywhere,'' Townsend said.

''We also want to show our support for Grace's family and all those families that have suffered.''

She said the alleged murder of Grace Millane, the British backpacker who had arrived in New Zealand just days before she was killed, had brought concerns about violence to the forefront.

"Everybody is just so shocked. It has to stop. We have to be kind to each other."

Grace Millane was last seen alive on December 1, the day before her 22nd birthday. Her body was eventually found in bush on the side of Scenic Drive in the Waitakere Ranges on Sunday. The 26-year-old man accused of Millane's murder appeared in court on Monday and was granted interim name suppression.

Shaye Covich said Millane should have been able to walk New Zealand's streets in safety.

''Everybody should be able to do that.''

Kaumatua Fred Tito said enough is enough, violence against women and children needed to stop.

Whangārei's vigil was one of many held around the country as New Zealand mourns Millane's death and sends its aroha to her family.

Shardae Noone and Caitlyn Burrell attended the Whangārei vigil and said they wanted to show their support for the young woman's family and to condemn the country's violence.

''Grace should a have been able to walk around safely here. She was a visitor to New Zealand and we are a safe country so this should not have happened,'' Burrell said.

Tito told the crowd that violence was a big issue in New Zealand, but it was not something the police and Government alone would deal with. It was, Tito said, something that all of society had to tackle.

A minute's silence was held at the end of the vigil to honour Millane and all victims of violence and their families.