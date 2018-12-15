

It started as a baking competition for staff but blossomed into a high tea and Christmas Carols for residents of local rest homes.

Staff at the Whangārei Community Corrections Office hosted around 40 residents from Radius Potter Home, Radius Rimu Park, Selwyn Park and Rose Garden Rest Home.

The homemade food, flower arrangements and table decorations for each table were done by a different team at the community corrections office.

Rose Garden Rest Home residents Chris Honoré and Elaine Ferguson enjoyed the morning tea and were getting ready to sing. Photo/Danica MacLean

The staff from each of the visiting rest homes were enlisted to judge the best table.

David Gilbert, one of the three probation staff members who organised the day, said staff had gone to extreme lengths preparing for the day.

After the rest home residents enjoyed a cup of tea or two and a bite to eat, lyrics to Christmas carols were handed out for a group sing-a-long.

Gilbert said they hoped to run the event again next year.