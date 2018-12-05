

A sign post ripped from its foundations and dumped in the middle of an inner city Whangārei street could have potentially caused a fatal crash. Police were appalled to discover the sign in the middle of Rust Ave about 3am yesterday. Officers were called to remove the hazard. Police said it was "mindless behaviour" and if a car had collided with the sign they might have been dealing with a serious crash. If a motorcyclist had struck it in the dark it could quite possibly have been fatal.

Pōhutukawa poisoning

Work has started on removing dead branches from a row of pōhutukawa trees poisoned at Opito Bay near Kerikeri. Local resident Yvonne Sharp said arborists for the Far North District Council trimmed at least three of the four affected trees on Monday morning. They would return once a month to inspect the trees and remove branches as they became hazardous. The council is continuing to investigate the poisoning, which came to light last week when dozens of holes were found drilled into the roots of four ailing beachfront trees.

Ngāpuhi vote last-chance

Individual voting on a new Ngāpuhi Treaty negotiation plan closes tomorrow. Members have been able to vote on the evolved model since November but individual voting closes tomorrow. Before moving to the negotiation phase there would need to be support from 65 per cent of hapū and 75 per cent of individuals. Voting is open to those with Ngāpuhi whakapapa who are 18 and over. For information on how you can have your say visit www.govt.nz/treaty-settlement-documents/ngapuhi/how-to-vote/.

Rose Garden gets boost

At the recent Heritage Roses New Zealand conference in Whangārei The Kauri Museum received notification that their heritage rose gardens have been recognised as being a Nationally Significant Planting of Historic Roses. The rose gardens at The Kauri Museum were established in 2012. The planting of more than 120 heritage roses, in the precinct around the Museum and Totara House, demonstrates what working in collaboration can achieve. The garden, in Church Rd, Matakohe, is free to visit seven days a week.

Advertisement

Moerewa Christmas event

Christmas celebration is returning to Moerewa with an event at Otiria Marae on December 15. "We live in a pretty depressed time and place, money is scarce, bills are abundant, and drugs are rife," that's the heartfelt sentiment of Moerewa resident and He Iwi Kotahi Tatou Trust member Pamela-Anne Simon-Baragwanath, talking about her hometown of Moerewa in the Bay of Islands. Now spearheading the Christmas on the Marae Event on December 15 at Otiria Marae, the passionate mother and grandmother says she is putting the event on because Moerewa needs it. For more information or to volunteer to help contact Pamela-Anne on 027 911 5580.