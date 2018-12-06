Junior students market day

Bream Bay College's junior students learned a lot about running a business last week at their market day.

Head of year 7 and 8, Victoria Foster, says the students had to come up with an idea, put together a marketing plan and create a budget to show how they would make a profit.

Curtis McShane (left) and Logan Dobson did a roaring trade in popcorn at Bream Bay College's market day.

Michael O'Dell was up for the needle in a haystack challenge - finding hidden iceblock sticks to win prizes.

A hot and sunny afternoon meant no shortage of customers to look over what the students were offering – everything from hangi meals, chicken wraps, wooden carvings, home made stress balls, cakes, sweets, drinks and a range of games and activities.

The House of Horrors proved popular, with a constant lengthy queue of customers hoping to be terrified, and the gaming room was booked out solidly until closing time.

They day brought in around $6000. Around half will come out in costs, with the remainder funding the students' end of year trips this week. "Not everyone made a profit," said Foster, "But they all learned a great deal about the idea of marketing and selling."

Waipū Christmas carols

Waipū's annual Christmas carol community event has outgrown the town's venues, so will this year be hosted at the Whangārei Anglican Church on Kamo Rd, on December 23. Rehearsals begin 7.30pm on December 13, simultaneously at the Anglican churches in both Waipū and Whangārei.

Practice sessions are also on December 18 at both venues, with one in Whangārei only on December 20.

If you would like to join the mass choir, just turn up at either the Waipū or Whangārei Anglican church for the first rehearsal.

This year international opera singer Kawiti Waetford will join the performance, along with other Opera North members, singers from Otamatea Repertory Theatre, Whangārei Choral Society and the Whangārei Theatre Society.

Everyone, including children, is invited to take part as the philosophy of the event has always been that quantity is more important than quality and the more experienced singers are happy to guide anyone less confident.

Create a Christmas float

There is still time to put together a float for one or both local Christmas parades. Ruakaka's Christmas parade, organised by Marsden Lions, is on December 15 with generous prizes for floats and walkers.

Parade starts at 10.30am followed by family fun at the town centre.

Register your float by messaging Marsden Lions facebook page or email marsdenlions@gmail.com . Waipū's Christmas Eve parade, organised by the Waipū Business and Community Inc, starts at 7pm with a range of float prizes. To register email anita@northpine.co.nz or phone 432 1155.

Ringers and singers at ORT

Get into the Christmas spirit with the Ringers and Singers concert this Sunday at Otamatea Repertory Theatre.

Starting at 2pm, half the programme will feature the Whangārei-based Incredibells group with the other half showcasing the vocal talents of ORT's best singers: Sam Birchall, Katrina Poyner, Molly Curnow, Natalia Orchard, Liana Cullen, Kate Cotching, Tyga Danielo, Kallan Brooks-Owen and Majestic Emery.

Entry is $10 for adults, gold coin for students.

New director needed

Organisers are seeking a new director for Waipū's annual Art 'N' Tartan wearable arts show and competition.

Waipū Museum, which produces the show scheduled for next July, wants a dynamic person who loves history and would enjoy creating a show blending Waipū's past with its multicultural present.

Their brief is to craft an entertaining, professional wearable arts spectacular focusing on the costumes, supported by music and dance.

For more details contact artntartan@gmail.com or phone production manager Claire Drake 021 584 485.

Memorial beach service for Alzheimers

Remember your loved ones with Floating Bye, a unique ceremony organised by Alzheimers Northland at Ruakaka Beach this Sunday at 3pm.

After a short beachside ceremony, launch flowers on specially designed biodegradable rafts. Donations raised from Floating Bye will go towards helping Northland families affected by dementia.

Dedication forms available online at www.alzheimersnorthland.org.nz/floating-bye or by get in touch with Hannah Hunter hannah.hunter@alzheimers.org.nz 021 174 9760.

Hypnotising evening

Tickets are still available for this Saturday's Marsden Lions fundraising evening with comedy stage hypnotist Dave Upfold. The show starts at 7.30pm, doors open 5.30pm. Food and show are $40, contact Todd Hawkins 021 522 574 or toddhawkins99@hotmail.com for tickets.

Christmas cheer charity

Brighten this Christmas for Bream Bay families in need by donating toys, food or toiletries. Orrs Pharmacy is holding a Christmas toy appeal – accepting new toys only, and no soft toys.

Drop your donations at the Ruakākā Orrs Pharmacy before December 15. Lifepoint Church will distribute them. Bream Bay Medical Centre is collecting donations of non-perishable grocery items and toiletries to give to families in need this Christmas.

Pulse charity gala

Pulse Dance group is holding a charity gala this Saturday at the Waipū Coronation Hall, starting at 6.30pm.

The evening is being held to support youth mental health and wellbeing, with a programme including dance, entertainment, motivational speakers along with nibbles, a cash bar and silent auction. Tickets are $30, email pulseperformingstudio@gmail.com.

Beach ambassadors needed

Bream Bay constable Martin Geddes is seeking people to act as beach ambassadors. Volunteers patrol the beach on a donated quad, checking on beachgoer safety and helping co-ordinate the beach ambassador programme. If you are interested call 432 4030.

