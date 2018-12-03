Plastic-free store

A PledgeMe campaign to launch Whangārei's first plastic-free wholefoods store has raised almost a third of its $30,000 goal with only a couple a days to go. The store will be based online and out of a container in a carpark on Woods Rd. It will stock seeds, grains, pasta, oils, vinegar as well as shampoo and conditioner. As of yesterday afternoon, $9085 had been raised. The campaign, run by Whangārei woman Laura Welsby, closes at 9pm on Thursday. If you can help go to: https://www.pledgeme.co.nz/projects/5868-forward-refillery-whangarei-s-first-plastic-free-wholefoods-store

Lock your doors

Kaitaia residents are being reminded to take their keys out of their cars and lock their doors at night. Senior Sergeant Russell Richards said there had been several incidents where people were wandering Kaitaia's streets at night, breaking into cars in driveways. "While I acknowledge we live in a lovely part of the country, people still need to lock their doors." People also need to report such incidents when they occur, he said.

Road closure

A section of Whareora Rd in Whangārei will be closed today for a large crane to remove and replace power poles for Northpower. The portion of road to be closed is between 220 and 246 Whareora Rd - about 350m south of Clapham Rd and 400m west of Abbey Caves Rd. The road between these points will be closed to all traffic from 6am to 5pm.

Traffic management will be in place with detour routes posted.

Disabilities day

International Day of People with Disabilities is on Friday with lots of free activities for the whole family. There will be airbrush tattoos, mini jeeps, kapa haka performances, Circus Kumarani and more. The event runs from 10am to 2pm on the Canopy Bridge, Whangārei.