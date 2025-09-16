Because of reports the person had a firearm, the Armed Offenders Squad was deployed, he said.
A man was quickly taken into custody without incident.
“These types of incidents can be concerning for our community. However, I would like to reassure them we take these types of reports very seriously and will respond accordingly,” Symonds said.
A 34-year-old labourer from Kaitāia has been charged with unlawful possession of a sawn-off shotgun, threatening to kill, speaking threateningly, possession of a knife as an offensive weapon, driving while disqualified, demanding to steal a vehicle and failing to appear in court.
He appeared in Kaitāia District Court on Tuesday and was remanded in custody until his next appearance on October 9.
