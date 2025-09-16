The Armed Offenders Squad were called to Kaitāia on Monday and took a man into custody. Photo / File

Armed Offenders Squad arrest man in Far North after alleged threats with shotgun

A man allegedly threatening people with a sawn-off shotgun in the Far North has been arrested after the Armed Offenders Squad was called to Kaitāia.

A 34-year-old man is facing a raft of charges after the incidents on Sunday and Monday that ended without injury.

On Sunday, police were called to a house in Kakapo St, Ahipara, after a person allegedly threatened a number of people with a firearm before leaving.

Police were making inquiries into the matter when they were called to a similar incident in Kaitāia on Monday.

Inspector Al Symonds said police were told about a person being threatening at a house on Lake Rd about 10.40am that day.