The man was charged with drug offences concerning the possession of utensils and unlawful possession of ammunition. Photo / NZME

A Kaitāia man faces ammunition and drug charges after suspicious items were found at his property and in nearby bushes.

Kaitāia police Senior Sergeant Richard Garton said police responded to reports that a man had been seen with a firearm about 5pm on Saturday.

Police arrived at the address, and saw the 49-year-old man heading into the bush allegedly carrying a rifle.

Garton said inside his house, police found syringes and suspected bags of methamphetamine.

They also seized ammunition including casing for a .22 rifle, shotgun shells and other ammunition.