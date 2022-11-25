Family, children and teachers from Bream Bay Educare at the annual picnic. Photo / Brodie Stone

The sun came out to play at the annual picnic for Educare Early Learning Centres across Northland.

The rain may have come in the morning, but it went away by the time hundreds turned up for the picnic at Kiwi North, which was a fun day out for whanau (family), tamariki (children), and kaiako (teachers).

A kapa haka performance from Tikipunga Primary School opened the picnic, before those attending dispersed to see what was in store.

Event organiser and Kensington Park Educarecentre manager Jess Kneebone said the picnic aimed to bring the community together and celebrate the year.

She said after a two-year break due to Covid-19, it felt “really cool” to have it back up and running.

“It’s amazing having this kind of turnout,” she said, “It’s really special seeing everyone having a good time and being happy and smiling.”

Lines of young children also waited in anticipation for the popular steam train, operated by Whangārei Steam and Model Railway Club.

Whanau and kaiako waved from the mini trains to those patiently waiting their turn.

Face painting by teacher Charisma Greenwood was also a popular activity.

Also at the event were tractor rides, operated by Northland Vintage Machinery Club, which one parent jokingly commented: “I didn’t realise it went this fast!”

Another parent, Danni, has attended the picnic twice in the last few years with her now 4-year-old son.

“The train was awesome,” she said, “I love it, he (Danni’s son) was running to get here today, the excitement is pretty cool.”

Educare has seven centres across Northland, including in Bream Bay, Hikurangi, One Tree Point and Tikipunga.