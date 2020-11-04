Anahera Pickering: What we say in private or public matters - racism hurts

Whangārei Youth Space's holiday programme in October included a visit to the Waitangi Treaty Grounds to learn more about the history of Te Tiriti o Waitangi. Photo / Supplied

FRESH PERSPECTIVE

Racism is all too common now; we are conditioned to view the world from our parents' perspective, often rooted in a lack of education around cultural ethnicities, protocols, and values.

For a long time, generations have gone without proper education around diversity, cultural awareness, and/or appropriateness.



As a country to say "New Zealand isn't racist" is a load of bull.

I face racism at least once a week whether it be minor or outright rude and insulting.

I have talked to a few rangatahi and youth who nowadays know being downright racist towards others is a crappy thing to do and believe they aren't racist.

All have a tendency to joke around with mates, calling it a bit of "banter" between pals. Even though they may see it as not causing harm it's good to chat with young people around others being affected by hearing the comments that may not be directed to them but may indirectly affect them.

Back in my twelvie days I remember that was the same kinda attitude me and my mates carried as well, "we're friends so it doesn't matter", blindly being ignorant towards the fact that I still shared these views out loud.

The rangatahi I spoke with came from all walks of life, from Māori, Pākehā, Pacific Islander, Russian, European and Canadian.

Each had different stories and journeys and life milestones that led them to be in one space together. They all shared that each of them had experienced a hurtful racist comment directed towards them.

Just as a reminder to you of what it's like for youth in this day and age, youth are still being told "go back to your own country", you're "black as mud", you're "white trash", etc.

Reflecting on how this made them feel - it's fair to say there were mixed emotions from "I didn't care", "they don't know me, who cares" to "I was so angry I hit her" and even "I like cried and told my family".

I don't want to keep telling the same old story because we already know racism is not needed, it's disgusting.

I do want to highlight the fact that it does still exist, and youth are still being affected negatively by racism, heavily and regularly, and I encourage us as a community to better equip the next generation with more knowledge around cultural diversity.

I've heard tonnes of conversations from youth for a need to have more cultural celebrations and multicultural days.

With only a few organisations rallying together to put on annual events, there are so many little things we could all do as a community to embrace our cultural differences like wearing traditional wear, listening to our own music, sharing the kai we make from home, telling stories about our ancestry, and from an education point of view, teaching students about the beauty in diversity and culture.

Whangārei is a beautiful city that is full of diversity and it's time to break the social norm and start embracing diversity by taking the family to events like Matariki, Pasifika, Diwali, a multicultural festival and more activities in and around the community.

• Anahera Pickering is community outreach co-ordinator at Whangārei Youth Space. She can be contacted at Anahera@youthspace.co.nz