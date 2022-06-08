Northlanders have an opportunity to watch the All Blacks train at the Kerikeri Rugby Club ground. Photo / NZME

For Northland-based All Blacks fans, it doesn't get more exciting than to watch the entire team training in their patch for the first time in decades.

Not just a few players but the whole team is heading to Northland for its first full-squad training camp on the Matariki long weekend to prepare for the Steinlager three-test series against Ireland in July.

The team arrives in Kerikeri on June 22 and as well as training, will visit Waitangi a day later.

Fans are invited to come along and watch the team train at the Kerikeri Rugby Club from 9.30am on Friday, June 24.

Details on what else the team will do while in Northland are still being worked through.

Kerikeri Rugby Club president Brad Davies said watching their All Black stars was an opportunity a lot of Northlanders may not otherwise get as many would not be able to go to their games.

"As a club, we'll do the best to get the word out in the rugby community. Their visit also lifts the profile of rugby in Northland.

"From a club perspective, it benefits our future players if they get to meet their All Black superstars so we'd urge everyone to make the most of it and come along to watch them train."

Having an opportunity to watch the All Blacks on a public holiday would make it easier for rugby enthusiasts, Davies said.

Northland Rugby Union chief executive Cameron Bell said having the All Blacks in the region at this time of the year was special and has got the community excited.

Northland Rugby Union chief executive Cameron Bell says having the All Blacks in Northland at this time of the year is special. Photo / Getty Images

"The Matariki cluster of stars reappear in our night sky representing a time for us all to reflect on the past year, celebrate the present, and plan for the year ahead.

"It's an acknowledgement of the legacy of our 32 All Blacks, the resilience of our community volunteers through the hard years of Covid and a recognition of our region's reputation that is growing stronger," Bell said.

"We warmly welcome our All Blacks and thank them for engaging with our community, creating memories that will last lifetimes and like our journey ahead, that connection with the community will underpin our success."

All Blacks head coach Ian Foster said the camp in Northland was important to the upcoming Steinlager test series.

"This camp is vital in our preparation for the Irish series, our first chance to get together post-Super Rugby, and to do this in a special community setting will be very grounding for the team.

"It's a great way for us to begin our season as we prepare for the challenges ahead against Ireland next month."

The first test is at Eden Park on July 2, the second at Forsyth Barr Stadium in Dunedin a week later and Sky Stadium in Wellington will be the venue for the final match the following week.

Ireland edged the All Blacks 29-20 the last time they met in Dublin last year. The hosts' hero was Dargaville-raised Joey Carbery who came off the bench and slotted three crucial late penalties.