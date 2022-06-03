Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Northern Advocate

Northland Rugby chief Cameron Bell is excited about the Silver Lake deal

4 minutes to read
Rippa rugby is among community initiatives that will benefit from the more than $1 million in funding coming Northland's way as part of the $200m deal. Photo / Supplied

Rippa rugby is among community initiatives that will benefit from the more than $1 million in funding coming Northland's way as part of the $200m deal. Photo / Supplied

By
Imran Ali

Reporter

Northland rugby did not sell its soul to an American conglomerate when voting in favour of a $200 million partnership between New Zealand Rugby and US investment firm Silver Lake.

Cameron Bell, chief executive of

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Get a free appraisal with Barfoot and Thompson Whangarei