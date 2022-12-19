Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Northern Advocate

Abundant Life School in Kaitāia defends decision to close

Jenny Ling
By
6 mins to read
Kaitāia Abundant Life School trust chair Ivy Tan said the education ministry’s “constraints” include “requesting us to look at teaching things that aren’t Bible-based”.

Kaitāia Abundant Life School trust chair Ivy Tan said the education ministry’s “constraints” include “requesting us to look at teaching things that aren’t Bible-based”.

The Far North Christian school that’s closing its doors because it refuses to implement the Government’s national health and sexuality curriculum has copped criticism for not supporting its young students.

Kaitāia Abundant Life School confirmed

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Go barefoot in Bali with Barfoot and Thompson Whangarei

Latest from Northern Advocate