Chihiro Yamazaki+Route 14 will be one of the acts to watch at next month’s Bay of Islands Jazz and Blues Festival.

It’s one of the longest-running music festivals in the country and an impressive line-up of acts has been confirmed for the 38th Bay of Islands Jazz and Blues Festival next month.

The festival has only missed two years, organiser Shirley May said - once for the Sydney Olympics in 2020 and during the Covid lockdown - and 40 acts will perform this year, at seven venues across the Bay from August 11-13.

May said the festival is just as popular as ever. She thinks that the various venues, quality of the acts, and the Bay’s great ambience keeps the musicians, and the punters returning year after year.

Acid Bleed are among the 40 acts playing at the Bay of Islands Jazz and Blues Festival from August 11-13 at seven venues around the Bay.

‘’Here you don’t have to stay in one venue, you can move around as you want. So if you’re not enjoying one act as much as you thought you can easily nip out to another venue and see a different act,’’ she said.

‘’And at $80 for a three-day pass, with more than 40 acts to see, that’s pretty good value for money. And as well as all the acts at the venues the streets of Paihia will be packed with buskers that people can listen to for free from 9.30am to 11.30am on the Saturday and Sunday. What’s not to like about all that?’’

When asked who she was particularly wanting to see this year, May said she was looking forward to catching up with all the acts who had visited previously and some of the performers who had never been before.

‘’We try to make sure we get a lot of diverse acts through to give people some variety.’’

Minnie Marks will show off her impressive guitar skills at the Bay of Islands Jazz and Blues Festival.

She said the Bay of Islands Jazz and Blues Festival features good music and friendship in the stunning setting of the Bay of Islands of New Zealand – one of the top tourist spots of the country.

One of the most popular acts from last year - the high-energy, crowd-pleasing Japanese group Chihiro Yamazaki+Route 14 - are back this year. The band has performed all over the world and have taken their infectious Singing Instruments style of instrumental pop with elements of jazz, funk and pop and performed to thrilled audiences at SXSW all over the United States as well as the Toronto and Monterey jazz festivals.

The music will be at The Duke of Marlborough Hotel and Nauti Penguin, in Russell, and in Paihia at Scenic Hotel (which is also festival HQ), Paihia Sports Bar, the Paihia Club, Kingsgate Autolodge and Twin Pines Manor.

Other acts playing over the three days include Acid Bleed, Herbie and the Heartbreakers, The Dale Robbins Band, Nairobi Trio, Minnie Marks, Latitude Blues, DejaBlue, Andrea Kirwin and Claire Evelynn, Basin Big Band, Blue Collar Band, Blue on Black, Brian Baker, Lost in Transit, Jam Sandwich, Kokomo, Inora Flowers, Lex Pistols, The Wyde Stripes and Nairobi Trio.

For a full line-up and for more information go to boimusicfestivals.com.