The colour and sounds of the Pacific Islands brought Whangārei's Hihiaua Peninsula to life on Saturday.

Festival director Pania Moulton said feedback the committee is getting is "just awesome" with people loving the layout, which really felt like a village, and the family feel of the event.

Islands represented included Niue, Fiji, the Cook Islands, Tonga, Tokelau, Tuvalu, Tahiti and Aotearoa.

Moulton said the food sold out, everyone was happy and the bit of rain during set up and at the end didn't bother anyone.

Advertisement

Photographer Michael Cunningham went along.

Niue group member Aria-Jade Peita, 6, flashes a smile during her group's performance.

Leila MacFarlane captures all the action.

Tahitian group member Maria Lawton performs during the Pasifika Fusion Festival in Whangārei.

Lauren Clark, Bentley Parry, 5, and Harlym Parry, 8, enjoy the performances.

The festival provided special father daughter time for Chris Tipene and his daughter Mila Tipene, 4.

Hope Tafao from Pacific Media Network Auckland with her greetings game.