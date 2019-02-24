The colour and sounds of the Pacific Islands brought Whangārei's Hihiaua Peninsula to life on Saturday.
Festival director Pania Moulton said feedback the committee is getting is "just awesome" with people loving the layout, which really felt like a village, and the family feel of the event.
Islands represented included Niue, Fiji, the Cook Islands, Tonga, Tokelau, Tuvalu, Tahiti and Aotearoa.
Moulton said the food sold out, everyone was happy and the bit of rain during set up and at the end didn't bother anyone.
Photographer Michael Cunningham went along.