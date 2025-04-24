Russell G. Hockley, centre, receives his King Charles III Nuclear Medal supported by family members, from left, Karen Subritzky, Jacqueline Hiku, his son Russell Hockley Jr and daughter Cynthia Shailes.
Nestled in a village in the far reaches of Northland, called home by no more than 300 people, is a man who has witnessed the detonation of not one but four thermonuclear bombs. Navy veteran Russell G Hockley shared his story with reporter Karina Cooper as the country rallies for Anzac Day to remember those who served.
Seventeen-year-old Russell G. Hockley stood on the upper deck of his naval ship, eyes closed, his back to the hydrogen bomb’s blast.
“Then we’d get a flash of light and we could see the bone in our hand,” the 86-year-old said.
“I witnessed four bombs and one of those drops was of stronger strength than was dropped at Hiroshima.”
When an atomic bomb, named Little Boy, was dropped on the Japanese city in 1945 about 100,000 people died.
Russell Hockley Jnr, who also served in the Navy, thanked his dad for his service to the country – a calling that came about after a headmaster told a young Hockley two terms in that the school wasn’t big enough for the two of them.
“One of us has to move on,” Hockley recalled.
The headmaster told the teen that a naval recruiter was in town.
“I went down there and got all the paraphernalia and I trapped my mum and dad into signing, and I joined the Navy as a 15-and-a-half-year-old boy.
“I finished up doing 22-and-a-half years,” Hockley said.
In the early days, his naval career was spurred by a want to provide for his young wife Hoana and their children.