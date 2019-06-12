Classic Builders Northland is the top new house builder in Whangārei, according to a report by construction information provider, BCI New Zealand.

The report compares 25 residential building companies in Whangārei, with the factors considered including builds per month, house value and house size in square metres.

Classic Builders ranked number one overall, number two in all dwellings $300,000 to $499,000, first in all dwellings $450,000 to $599,999 and first in all dwellings $600,000 and over.

Regional manager Scott Coutts attributes this achievement to the positivity of his team.

"We are a happy bunch – nothing is ever a problem. Every new homeowner deserves a great building experience because their home affects the income and lives of many,'' Coutts said.

''That's an enormous responsibility, but it shows we really do care."

Classic Builders built the most houses overall in Whangārei and had the greatest dollar value, arguably making them the busiest house builder in the region, the data suggests.

This year also marks 10 years of Classic Builders operating in Whangārei, which, combined with being named Northland's number one builder, is a proud milestone for the company.

Founded in the Bay of Plenty, Classic Builders has grown to include Waikato, Northland, Auckland, Wellington and Queenstown. As well as now the largest residential house builder in the Bay of Plenty and Northland, it is the third largest residential building company in New Zealand.

The company delivers house and land packages, house plans and design and build homes, and is focused on improving digital technology within the building industry.