Hamilton Lake Domain's junior and lower playground will get new swings, more shade and a larger water play space as part of the landmark playground's latest renewal.

The lower section of the playground will be closed during the project, which begins in early May and is due for completion in spring 2020. The lake walkway and upper playground will remain open.

The project is part of Hamilton City Council's renewals programme, which focuses on looking after the city's assets so they can be used and enjoyed well into the future.

The new design for the lower and junior playground incorporates past feedback from parents and children. The area will have more shade and better accessibility. Play equipment, paths, seats, safety surfaces and rubbish bins will all be replaced, and the water play space will be extended.

Advertisement

The Phoenix palms above the swings attract pigeons, which make a mess and require pest management. They will be removed and the area replanted with more suitable trees.

Children can continue enjoying the tower and upper playground while the lower area is closed. The nearest alternative playgrounds for families with little ones are at Claudelands Park and Hamilton Gardens.

Playground renewal projects replace ageing assets but also look for opportunities to enhance play spaces. Through its Play Strategy, the Council recognises the importance of all types of play in improving wellbeing and building community.

Hamilton Lake Domain playground has been entertaining children for generations and is one of the city's best-loved play spaces. The upper playground had a major refurbishment in 2014.