The New Zealand Symphony Orchestra continues to expand its popular livestream performances and on-demand digital content while it cannot perform live concerts during the Covid-19 restrictions.

Tonight the orchestra and Project Partner RNZ Concert's free weekly Play Our Part online series by NZSO musicians in their homes will highlight the talents of the NZSO's string sections.

Curated by First Violin Anne Loeser, Play Our Part 4 on April 15 features music from Schubert, Elgar, J S Bach and more. The NZSO players are joined by family and friends, including guest soprano Maaike Christie-Beekman.

The performance premieres at 7.30pm at live.nzso.co.nz and can be viewed via smart TV, mobile phone, tablet or computer.

The NZSO will also this week announce more free online performances and educational content. Previous Play Our Part performances and other content can be viewed On Demand at live.nzso.co.nz.

With the ongoing uncertainty due to Covid-19, the NZSO has cancelled all live concerts and associated events until July 31. The NZSO had previously suspended concerts until May.

NZSO interim chief executive Peter Biggs says as there are likely to be restrictions on public events and admission of overseas artists entering New Zealand at all Covid-19 alert levels, it is prohibitively difficult for the orchestra to present its scheduled concert performances.

The NZSO has had to cancel the following concerts: Mavericks, Devotion, Wai, Emperor, Provocateurs, Idyllic, NYO Leningrad, Rebels and Kia Kotahi.

"I know that many New Zealanders were looking forward to enjoying this diverse range of concerts, as was every one of our guest artists, conductors, NZSO and NZSO National Youth Orchestra players," Mr Biggs says.

"We're working hard to present some of the same projects and to bring some of the same artists to New Zealand in the future. The NZSO remains committed to ensuring the longevity and sustainability of the country's national orchestra.

"We thank all New Zealanders, our partners and donors, for their understanding and loyal, ongoing support during these uncertain times."

NZSO subscribers can choose to hold the value of their ticket as credit to use towards other concerts or towards their 2021 subscription.

They may also choose to donate the value of their ticket to the NZSO Foundation, to help keep the music going. Subscribers are also eligible for a refund if they prefer.

The NZSO is encouraging patrons to wait to hear from the orchestra before getting in touch while it works through the process.

If a patron purchased their tickets from a ticketing agency, the agency will be in touch soon to confirm their particular refund process.

If the patron purchased online or by credit card, the process will be largely automatic. The agency will contact the patron if they require further information.