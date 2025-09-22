I have a strong background in council with 12 years’ experience and a proven record of authentic leadership, and getting things done. I have had the honour of being mayor for this triennium, leading a dynamic, diverse council of nine new councillors, where we have innovated the direction of council in consultation with the people, to ensure more cost-effective outcomes and a businesslike lens on operations to ensure ratepayer dollars have been spent delivering the promised outcomes.

2. What would you do to ensure the local infrastructure is keeping up with the district’s development?

As the 4th fastest growing council in the nation, our Long Term Plan [LTP25] has ensured our council restructure, keeping rates low, the transition of waters to the CCO for affordability of the inter-generational benefit, the debt is spread for long term for all the users and people who will benefit.

Note our council’s July 1 LTP2025 is our commitment to the performance, asset management, services and infrastructure planned over the next 10 years, and how much it will cost to ratepayers, it’s our promise to community.

3. How would you approach the impact of climate change?

Our council has been proactive with these issues this term, creating a robust environmental Taio Strategy to ensure we have a robust sustainable and affordable plan going forward for communities.

As [well] as an important focus on Civil Defence community resilience planning across our nearly 35 communities, inviting them all to update their local plans with council support and expertise.

4. What - if anything - would you do to balance the needs of low socio-economic communities with the needs of affluent communities?

In our council, we do this every day, where three of our largest towns, Tuakau, Huntly and Ngāruawāhia are all the same low socio-economic profile, where we have Tamahere and Pōkeno at the other end of the spectrum, and many multiple-mixed communities. Local government has a commitment to infrastructure levels of service, set with the communities and the lens of affordability. This means also enabling smart funding initiatives to enhance infrastructure.

5. Would you support an amalgamation of all Waikato councils?

Amalgamation of councils is always happening. Our own council ‘amalgamated’ in the recent past with the formation of the Auckland Super City, whereby our Waikato was ceded to the north Waikato. In our region, we do many shared services and the waters CCO will increase this opportunity to amalgamate councils over time.

6. In your view, what is the biggest challenge the district is facing over the next term? How will you approach it?

Managing growth and affordability.Growth is both planned and unplanned growth takes a lot of time and resources to progress for our communities.The [extent] to the growth across our council that is a similar geographical size as Auckland city, with a small population, has many challenges. So scale, growth, supporting our communities, opportunities and lifestyles is key.

7. What new projects would you like to see the new council support?

There are no ‘passion projects’ of our council in these difficult economic times. We have absolutely and resolutely stuck to the basics in an environment where council costs of infrastructure goods & services have escalated in costs by over 27%.

8. Why should people vote for you?

As mayor, I have led a new diverse, innovative council with results to change the major parts of council operationally and deliver a more proactive, communicative, fit-for-purpose operationally smart council for our communities.

9. What is your view on the future of Māori Wards?

Our council has had Māori wards for the first time this term and have found the input invaluable to our collective thinking and the democracy of our chamber. Our council has collectively supported the continuation of Māori wards.