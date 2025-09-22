Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Waikato News

Local election 2025: Waikato District mayoral candidate Aksel Bech shares his views

Waikato Herald
3 mins to read

Waikato District mayoral candidate Aksel Bech.

Waikato District mayoral candidate Aksel Bech.

The Waikato Herald invited Waikato District’s mayoral candidates to answer questions on key issues for local voters.

Name: Aksel Bech

I live in: Tamahere/Matangi

1. What skills and experiences would you bring to the role of mayor?

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

I served six years as a councillor, with the last three as deputy

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save