Each Monday, the Chronicle fires 10 questions at a Whanganui local, revealing what lies behind their work, passions and the things you didn't know that you didn't know about people in our community.

Today Logan Tutty talks to Sport Whanganui chief executive Danny Jonas.

What do you love most about Whanganui?

The outstanding facilities available, the close proximity of everything and, of course, the people.

What would you say to your 25-year-old self now?

Carpe diem - a Latin phrase meaning "seize the day".

Favorite music album of all time?

Solid Gold Hits - all volumes. Some would say that's real music.

Favorite athlete of all time?

Seven-time Olympic gold medallist swimmer Mark Spitz.

Outside of work and family, what is something you have dedicated yourself to?

Keeping fit and active - keep those old bones moving.

What is on your bucket list?

I would love to attend an Olympic Games with front seats at the swimming, athletics and tennis.

Danny Jonas, right, packs down for a mayoral rugby team in 2010. Photo / File

What's your family history in Whanganui?

Emigrated from Dagenham, Essex in England in 1969 with my parents and three other siblings. I was only three years old and it took six weeks to arrive in New Zealand [by boat]. We have been here ever since.

Favorite place you have travelled to around the world?

It would have to be Corfu, a small island off Greece whilst I was doing my OE - and Hawaii.

If you could have any superpower, what would it be?

Mind-reader... on many fronts, right?

Favorite home cooked meal?

I would have to go with lasagne and garlic bread.