The Gallagher Chiefs will celebrate summer rugby when they return to FMG Stadium Waikato in Hamilton this Saturday.

Chiefs head coach Warren Gatland will lead his side for the first time against an Australian Super Rugby team and the Brumbies. Expect entertaining fast-paced rugby between the Australian conference and New Zealand conference leaders.

With every ticket purchased, fans will go in the draw to win the Ultimate New Zealand Summer Experience at Lake Taupo.

The package includes accommodation at the Hilton, Tandem Bungy at AJ Hackett Bungy, Huka Falls jetboat ride, a double pass to Wairakei Terraces hot pools and a restaurant voucher for two. All Gallagher Chiefs members will receive an automatic entry.

Kick off time 7.05pm and fans are encouraged to get to the ground before 5.30pm to welcome the Chiefs team as they enter FMG Stadium Waikato through Gate 1 and walk through the Whatanoa Gate.

Fans will then be in the draw to win cash if they are in their seat. This week the cash giveaway has risen to $1500, which is up for grabs for one lucky fan if they are sitting in their seat at 6pm.

In the curtain raiser, Waikato & Bay of Plenty fans will be eager to see who takes home the Chiefs Centurion's Cup when Bay of Plenty XV take on Waikato XV from 4.25pm.

Half time entertainment is set to challenge the crowd with Gallagher's Half Time Oranges activation.

Fans will be challenged to move large inflatable oranges around the whole crowd to raise $1000 for Variety the Children's Charity. There's also plenty of laughs expected in the Brumbie Horse Race when punters dressed as horses will race 56m metres for cash.

While there is plenty of excitement on the field spectators and fans will be wowed with pyro technics, feel at home with Māori Toa's welcome and be entertained before the match with Willies tackle bag competition thanks to Waikato Draught.

The earlier kick off time of 7.05pm gives families the opportunity to make an evening of it and enjoy the 1-Day Fun Zones with free kids' packs, flags, posters and activities to keep the kids entertained.

Tickets are available online or from Ticket Rocket or from the ticketing office on Saturday at Gate 2.

Game Day Information:

• Gallagher Chiefs vs Brumbies, Saturday February 22, 7.05pm

FMG Stadium Waikato, Hamilton. Gates Open: 4.15pm

• Curtain Raiser: Centurions Cup Final: Waikato XV vs. Bay of Plenty XV (FMG Stadium Waikato), Saturday, February 22, 4.25pm.

• Centurions Cup: Counties Manukau XV vs. Taranaki XV (Fred Jones Park), Saturday February 22, 3pm.