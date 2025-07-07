Magic's Saviour Tui and Stars Kayla Johnson in action during the Stars v Magic ANZ Premiership round two netball match. Photo / Michael Bradley

The AVIS Waikato Bay of Plenty Magic are playing the VIP Tactix in Christchurch today.

For the Round 9 clash, the Magic are looking to reignite their season after a tough 56–65 loss to the Steel in Invercargill last week.

The team is fifth on the ladder with two wins and two bonus points, behind the Steel and just ahead of the Stars.

The Magic was now focused on finishing strong as the ANZ Premiership enters its final rounds.

Both of Magic’s wins this season have come against the Stars, and while recent results haven’t gone their way, they’ve shown patches of fight across the court.