With only four games remaining, every quarter becomes critical.
Meanwhile, the Tactix are coming off a 50–59 loss to the Pulse - their second defeat of the season.
The Canterbury-based team had held the top spot for four consecutive rounds but now sit second six wins, one bonus point and two losses.
Despite the odds, the Magic will take confidence from their ability to push teams in patches this season, head coach Mary-Jane Araroa said.
The match is at Wolfbrook Arena in Christchurch at 7.30pm and televised live on Sky Sport.
After today’s match, the Magic play the Pulse in Tauranga on Saturday.