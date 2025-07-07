Tricia MacKenzie (left) has won the New Zealand national lightweight title against Jadene Treadaway.

Tricia MacKenzie, of Opunake, has won the New Zealand national (Pro Box NZ version) lightweight title against Putāruru fighter Jadene Treadaway.

MacKenzie, 37, won by unanimous decision - a significant achievement, considering it was her first title fight and sixth professional fight in her career.

She was outside her home ranges, with the fight in Putāruru, However, MacKenzie is familiar with fighting outside of Taranaki, as four out of her six fights were in her opponents’ territories.

The fight went the full scheduled eight rounds, which could only be described as a war between good foes.

While it was the third professional fight for Treadaway, 20, she has never gone past five rounds, whereas MacKenzie has experience going six rounds.