Emergency services are at the scene of a single vehicle crash on Blueskin Rd in Westmere where a car has rolled.

A police spokesman said police were called to the crash, between State Highway 3 and Kaikokopu Rd, about 10.50am.

The road is closed about 1km from SH3 and a vehicle is on its side in a paddock.

Three people were inside the vehicle and two were still trapped inside when Fire and Emergency crews arrived.

Senior station officer Aaron Summerhays said the three occupants received minor injuries and were being attended to by St John staff.

Summerhays said he did not know what had caused the accident.

Two ambulances and three fire engines, as well as police, are at the scene.