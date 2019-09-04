The Aramoho Whanganui Rowing Club started its Saturday morning off in competitive spirit as members rowed a marathon to raise funds for new equipment.

Starting at 9am on Saturday, August 31, seven teams made up of six to seven club members rowed 42,195m as fast they could in the hope of claiming the winning prize.

Head coach Jane Detwiler said it was a great day with a turnout of club members of all ages.

Around 55 club members participated, from the youngest aged 13 to retirees in their 70s.

"It's for people of all ages - we always say it's never too late to start rowing, it's one of those sports you can pick up any time," Detwiler said.

Each team had to work out a strategy that worked for them but Detwiler said the majority of teams decided every person would take 15 strokes and then rotate.

"Two and a half hours is a long time so they kept it exciting by everyone doing a short burst and then rotating," Detwiler said.

The overall winners of the day were the Erging Legends, a team made up of masters women who completed the marathon in two hours, taking home a cash prize of $100.

The club is hoping to purchase new equipment, such as new rowing machines and a refillable water station, that will benefit all its athletes.

Fifty-five Aramoho Whanganui Rowing Club members rowed their hearts out for more than two hours on indoor rowing machines. Photo / Lewis Gardner

Through Raisely.com all the participants had their own fundraising page which they were able to send out to friends and family to gain sponsorship support.

The club was able to raise $6600 through Raisely.com and from raffles on the day.

Detwiler said money was still trickling in and they would have enough to purchase the new equipment.

"It's the first year we've done it but I'm hoping, given its success, that it will become a yearly fundraiser and hopefully open it up to more people in the community, get even more teams involved," Detwiler said.