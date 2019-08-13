Year 13 student Isabella Wassilieff enjoyed fantastic success at the Archery New Zealand Trans-Tasman Tournament competition in Auckland.

Year 13 student Isabella Wassilieff enjoyed fantastic success at the Archery New Zealand Trans-Tasman Tournament competition in Auckland.

NZ SUCCESS FOR OUR TOP ARCHER

Year 13 student Isabella Wassilieff enjoyed fantastic success at the Archery New Zealand Trans-Tasman Tournament competition in Auckland during the first week of the holidays.

In very adverse weather she came away with gold in the 720, gold in Individual match play and a bronze medal in the mixed team match play. The NZ team (of which Issy was the female captain) had a very successful campaign and brought the trophy back to New Zealand for the first time since 2012.

JANSE TAKES GOLD AT THE TAEKWON-DO NATIONALS

Year 9 student, Paloma Janse won gold at the Taekwon-Do Nationals in Counties-Manakau during the holidays. Paloma won the Pre-Junior (12-14 years) division and is now working towards the 2020 Taekwon-Do World Cup in Slovenia.

Paloma has been doing Taekwon-Do competitively for three years now after initially being introduced to the sport by the Levin Club. She now trains with the Marton Taekwon-Do club on Mondays and at school on Thursdays.

Congratulations to the following girls who achieved their grades at the mid-year Central Districts Grading held at Teachers College Stadium in Palmerston North last weekend.

• Paloma Janse graded from green belt blue stripe to blue belt.

• Keira McLeish graded from yellow belt to green stripe.

• Ella Cooper graded from yellow belt to green stripe.

• Alisia Stoian graded from white belt to yellow stripe.

WHANGANUI ROWING 2018/2019 AWARDS

Congratulations to Kathryn Fleming who was awarded the Kerri Gowler Higher Honours Trophy (NT old girl) at the Whanganui Rowing 2018/ 2019 Awards.

Georgina Bryant rode at the NISS Cycling Road Championships in Cambridge for Nga Tawa.

NORTH ISLAND SECONDARY SCHOOL CYCLING

Georgina Bryant notched up 4th, 17th & 18th placings. Georgina Bryant competed at the NISS Cycling Road Championships in Cambridge during the holidays.

Georgina joined with three Whanganui Collegiate School girls for the Teams Time Trial and they finished 4th in the U20 girls. She crossed the line in 17th place (in her age group) in the 50km road race and 18th in the U20 girls' A Grade Criterion race.

SQUASH SUCCESS

Gemma Lovewell competed in the Tawa Junior Open Squash Championships in Wellington. She successfully defended her title from last year, winning the Junior Girls Division 2 grade.

NGA TAWA HOSTS QUADRANGULAR TOURNAMENT

On August 4 and 5, Nga Tawa held the annual Quadrangular tournament against St Matthew's Collegiate, Woodford House and Iona College.

Netball was one of several sports competed in at the annual Nga Tawa Quadrangular tournament against St Matthew's Collegiate, Woodford House and Iona College.

There were some fantastic football, netball and hockey matches played across the two days. A big thank you to coaches, managers and umpires for their hard work in making it a successful tournament.

TOURNAMENT WEEK IS JUST AROUND THE CORNER

Good luck to our 1st X1 hockey team, who will be competing at the Chica Gilmer Hockey tournament in Albany, North Harbour on September 2-6. Our Senior A Netball team will contest the Lower North Island Secondary Schools being held in Wellington.