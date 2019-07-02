Hey everyone, welcome to this week's edition of the Whanganui Chronicle's weekly podcast. It's a wrap of some of our biggest and favourite news stories with a bit of insight into the Chronicle newsroom and what goes into producing your local news.

News director Zaryd Wilson and reporter Jesse King host the show this week.

On this episode we take a look at Waverley fire chief Alan Hickford's amazing 50 years of voluntary service to the brigade. The past week marked the first anniversary of the horror crash in Waverley that claimed seven lives, including two children - a tragedy that the community is still struggling to deal with.

This week Marton-based malting company Malteurop and Whanganui-based Coastal Bulk Shipping announced a long-term partnership for transporting barley between Whanganui and Timaru ports on the MV Anatoki; the Wanganui Radio Control Car Club had its first official raceday - in an art studio; there's a shortage of flu vaccines as influenza strikes Whanganui; and we talk about the guy who's been described as the luckiest man alive after escaping his burning house in Akatea St.

Listen below and check out some of the stories discussed in the links further down.

