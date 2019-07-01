A Gonville resident is the "luckiest man alive" after he escaped through his bedroom window as his house burned around him.

The fire is one of two in Gonville this week which are now under investigation.

Fire and Emergency were alerted to a blaze at an Akatea St property about 3.30am on Monday.

Two appliances attended the fire which was well involved when firefighters arrived with the fire causing extensive damage to the house.

Whanganui senior station officer Craig Gardiner said the sole occupant got out of the house through the window of his bedroom where he had been asleep.

"The whole end of the man's house was gone, the only place that wasn't burnt was his bedroom and that area was the next to go.

"He's the luckiest man alive."

The cause of the fire is undetermined and under investigation. Photo / Bevan Conley

The fire is believed to have started outside.

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson said a smoke alarm was spotted inside the remaining part of the house, but is unsure whether it was working.

The fire is being treated as undetermined and is under investigation by a Fire and Emergency and Police.

Firefighters were back the suburb at around 5.20pm on Monday to a fire at a Maire St property, which sits about 150m around the corner from the Akatea St house.

Gardiner said the Maire St house was extensively damaged and is also under investigation.

A Police spokesperson said a scene guard was in place at the Maire St property on Monday night, and Police will be working with fire investigators on Tuesday.