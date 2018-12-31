Rescue helicopters were called to several incidents in the region in the last week of 2018.

A 49-year-old woman with a suspected broken leg was airlifted from Emerald Lakes on the Tongariro Alpine Crossing on December 28. The Greenlea Rescue Helicopter was called at 11.45am and its team stabilised the woman before transporting her to Rotorua Hospital.

The Palmerston North Rescue Helicopter attended two incidents in the Taihape area.

About 8pm on December 26, the helicopter was called to man suffering a medical event north of Taihape. He was treated at the scene and airlifted to Whanganui Hospital for further assessment.

Advertisement

On December 27 the helicopter went to Taihape about 11pm for a man in his 70s who was having a medical event. The man was treated at the scene then taken to Whanganui Hospital.