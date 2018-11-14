Investigations are continuing into the causes of fires that destroyed two vacant Whanganui properties.

A house in Kaikokopu Rd was destroyed by a fire in the early hours of Tuesday, November 13. Two neighbouring homes were threatened by the blaze and suffered some damage.

Whanganui Fire and Emergency senior station officer Jes Sorensen said fire investigators were still working to determine what caused the fire.

The building at 255-257 Victoria Ave was gutted from the inside, leaving just a central brick wall and facade which were pulled down for safety reasons the day after the fire. Photo / Simon Waters

Meanwhile, the cause of a fire at a two-storey property at 255-257 Victoria Ave on October 29 is still unknown, a police spokeswoman said.

The building was gutted from the inside, leaving just a central brick wall and facade which were pulled down for safety reasons the day after the fire.

No one was injured in either of the fires.