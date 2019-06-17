Rotorua's Erena Mikaere has signed for the Waikato/BOP Magic for 2020. The 192cm defender will add vital experience and height to the Magic's defensive third. She has been a champion on three occasions during her career, with the history-making Magic team of 2012 - winning the former trans-Tasman competition - and twice with the Sunshine Coast Lightning, in 2017 and 2018 in the Australian league. The 30-year-old also spent two years with the West Coast Fever in Australia, and prior to that a year with the Southern Steel. Sports reporter David Beck spoke to her about the decision to come

