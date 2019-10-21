American rap star Tyga is about to arrive in Tauranga and when he does he'll be welcomed with a real Kiwi experience.

The hip hop star has been making headlines in recent weeks for signing a multi-million dollar deal with Columbia Records, a potential tryst with his former girlfriend Kylie Jenner and an Instagram caption that seems to reference the Kardashian sister/newly-minted billionaire's Rise and Shine meme doing the rounds on social media.

Most recently, it's his antics in Australia that are gaining attention - polishing diamonds while on board a private plane flying above Coolangatta in Australia to his short set at a show in New South Wales.

Tyga is touring Australia and will make a short trip to Tauranga in between gigs to headline the inaugural Hip Hop in the Park event at Mount Maunganui's Soper Reserve on Wednesday, performing a set of between 60-75 minutes.

Hip Hop in the Park co-organiser Pato Alvarez says when international artists arrive in Tauranga they like to give them as much of a Kiwi experience as possible, which will be no different for Tyga, who will be greeted with a pōwhiri.

"Tyga is probably one of the hottest hip hop artists in the world right now," Alvarez said.

"He's had a massive comeback in the last 12 to 24 months with hits backed up with more hits and we are super excited to be hosting him in our home town," he said.

After Tauranga, Tyga will continue his Australian tour, with performances in Sydney on Thursday, Melbourne on Friday and Cairns on Saturday.

This week's Hip Hop in the Park will be the first and Alvarez said they were already looking at another event next year.

"We always see future in our events and projects. We're already working on securing our next headliners for 2020 and it's looking really good."

The line-up for Hip Hop in the Park also includes New Zealand acts Melodownz, LMC, Poetik, Zww, Raka and Kid Rey.

"The support acts are super excited. Kid Rey, Raka and LMC are signed to my record label and these are their warm up shows for a massive summer they have coming up."