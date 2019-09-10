American rap superstar Tyga will headline a hip hop concert in Mount Maunganui next month.

He will perform as part of a new event called Hip Hop in the Park at Soper Reserve on October 23 from 5pm to 10.30pm.

Tyga has worked with some of the biggest names in hip hop including Drake, Lil Wayne,

Snoop Dogg, YG, Kid Ink, Ty Dolla $ign, Wale, Birdman and Nicki Minaj as well as R&B

superstars Chris Brown and Bruno Mars to name a few. Some of his biggest releases include Rack City, Taste, Dip, and Loyal with Chris Brown, while also featuring on hits such as Drake's The Motto and Chris Brown's Loyal.

Tyga has had more than 30 hits on the Billboard Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart and sold more than 638,000 albums, 12.2 million digital songs, and 1.4 billion on-demand streams.

The line-up also included New Zealand acts Melodownz, LMC, Poetik, ZEE, Raka and KID REY, with more exciting acts still to be announced.

The event is said to kick off the New Zealand summer, with a festival-style and star-studded line-up.

Mount Maunganui is central to other regional North Island towns and organisers are expecting many to make the journey to the Bay of Plenty for this one-off hip-hop event.

Tickets go on sale at 7pm on Wednesday from Ticketfairy.