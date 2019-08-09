On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
Talking about mental health and wellbeing seems to be opening up as is the drive to show men it really is okay to talk. Yesterday, the Radio Hauraki team stayed silent in their No Talk Day initiative focused on men's mental health. This has brought to light the shocking male suicide rates, with more suspected male suicides than women in the city for the past 10 years.
Rotorua men are suspected of falling victim to suicide more than women every year.
"It is important for men to speak about mental health, as it could help save their life or another man's life," she said.
She said men did not realise that opening up helped release the pressure of what they were going through.
And this worked as a double positive as loved ones could step in, listen, support, and guide them to available help.
The Hits Rotorua radio host Paul Hickey said the No Talk Day initiative was about supporting your mates and always checking on each other with genuine feelings.
"And not waiting for any of the so-called warning signs, because they are not always there," he said.
"While we've got the well-known public role models speaking out now, it's important that our true role models of family and friends follow the lead," he said.
Where to get help
If you are worried about your or someone else's mental health, the best place to get help is your GP or local mental health provider. However, if you or someone else is in danger or endangering others, call 111.
If you need to talk to someone, the following free helplines operate 24/7:
DEPRESSION HELPLINE : 0800 111 757 LIFELINE : 0800 543 354 NEED TO TALK? Call or text 1737 SAMARITANS : 0800 726 666 YOUTHLINE : 0800 376 633 or text 234
There are lots of places to get support. For others, click here .