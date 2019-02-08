They came home from Australia, Auckland, Wellington and the South Island, and the 'Sons of Wanganui' became champions at the cricket module of the Downer New Zealand Masters Games this afternoon.

Friday was medals day at Victoria Park, with the Sons having made the gold medal final of the eight-team Twenty20 competition against the United Masters, after round robin games on Monday and Wednesday.

In the end, Sons of Wanganui did it in a canter, raising an imposing 164-4 and then showing a committed team effort in the field to bowl United out for just 64.

Although the team contained no active club players, unlike United who had a couple from the Property Brokers United 1st XI, they had former Wanganui rugby and cricket representatives like Andrew Slight and Brett Turner, along with other names such as Vena Nuitao and Glen Allpress, the latter coming back from Australia.

The players who had returned home from Auckland and Wellington also brought a couple of friends with them to fill out the numbers.

Turner said they will definitely enter the NZMG again when Whanganui hosts in 2021, while possibly also going down to Dunedin to defend their title next year.

At press time, the bronze medal game between the Victorious Dirtbags and the Gentlemen of Kaierau was still ongoing.