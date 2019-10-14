It's been a long time coming for generations of a Northland hapū as decades of planning and substantial financial grants will come to fruition when work on a new marae starts in a few months.

The new Taiharuru Marae, on a 10.5ha block of land at Taiharuru Rd, 32km north east of Whangārei, will also act as a school of learning for tikanga and te reo Māori, a tourism hub for local businesses, electric vehicle charge stations, a search and rescue base, and a civil defence centre.

