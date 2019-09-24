

"I want reo to remain relevant and survive."

This is how Brook Grant (Ngāti Whakaue, Ngāti Te Roro o te Rangi) feels and why he is pushing for a world where people can korero Māori in all situations.

Working in the business sector of the community he saw not just a gap, but a place to make a difference - hence a consultancy focused on the development and promotion of te reo Māori in the commercial sector, Reo Whairawa Limited, was born.

And now registrations are open for the Kura Reo Pakihi 2.0 Māori language course for business professionals at the Toi Ohomai Institute of Technology's Tangatarua Marae.

The Māori economy is worth an estimated $50 billion and if that is growing, Grant questioned why the reo couldn't grow with it.

"Currently you can't have a robust discussion because the vocab isn't there or isn't known.

"But the commercial world is going to get bigger and we need to have the reo there."

The wānanga is a tool for those that want to learn new kupu for documentation and to grow their confidence in te ao Māori also.

"I'm working in this every day and I want to be able to bring the reo in it, but if we start to use the language, it will become normalised."

On that note, some participants utilised the workshop as a way to connect and strengthen their relationship with their Māori clients, Grant said.

There are up to 100 spaces available but with local Te Arawa tutors Mataia Keepa,

Anaha Hiini, Kahurangi Milne and Kanapu Ranitauira and the support from the likes of BNZ, ASB and Chartered Accountants, spaces are expected to fill fast.

Toi Ohomai strategic partnerships and Māori success executive director Ana Morrison said this was an event which future-proofed the region.

Business management group manager Jack Keogh said the wānanga helped strengthen the sector that many students one day aspired to work in.

"Kura reo Pakihi provides our business school with added strength and exposure into Māori business sector, through the use of business reo and tikanga."