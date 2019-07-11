A talk on the wisdom of the Maramataka, or Māori lunar calendar, promises to be thought-provoking and enlightening.

Rereata Makiha (Te Mahurehure, Te Arawa) will give the talk at Rotorua Library on July 18.

Anahera Sadler, Rotorua Library's kaiurungi mātauranga Māori, says "this is a unique opportunity to hear the wisdom of the Maramataka, delivered by Rereata Makiha, who is the most noted authority on the subject".

The Maramataka and Māori star navigation are honed by collective knowledge over hundreds of years of tūpuna knowledge.

The Maramataka is relevant to all of Aotearoa and is experiencing resurgence in many communities.

Sadler says as we increasingly consider ways of living in improved harmony with the environment, the Maramataka provides a platform for these important conversations to develop and grow.

"This korero will be an unforgettable experience that will amuse and delight even the most sceptical of people.

"Content will empower attendees to consider for themselves how the Maramataka may be useful in their lives, and the first steps to finding this knowledge and making it applicable and practical.

"Grounded in ancient knowledge with astounding examples that will enthral and inspire you, the empirical evidence has stood the test of time and will continue to do so for future generations."

A pou tikanga/cultural adviser for The Southern Initiative, Auckland Council, Makiha is a leading authority, writer and speaker on Mātauranga Māori - particularly the Maramataka or Māori lunar calendar, and Māori star navigation. Makiha is also a member of the Society of Māori Astronomy Research and Traditions and a co-founder of Te Potiki National Trust, which administers the Māori Maps website that connects Māori descendants with their marae. Makiha is also vice president at the Māori-Malay-Polynesian Secretariat.

Makiha will share ancient philosophies, karakia, mōteatea and learnings of the tūpuna, alongside contemporary practice with case studies that, at times, have baffled scientists while exposing the validity of tūpuna knowledge.

Sponsored as a Rotorua Reo Rua event, the library is grateful for the tautoko for this kaupapa.

• It is a gold coin koha and bookings are required for limited spaces. To book, email anahera.sadler@rotorualc.nz or call (07) 351 7030.

