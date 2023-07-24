Sir Lockwood Smith is looking forward to supporting the work of the Riddet Institute as board chairman. Photo / Wendy Shailer-Knight

Sir Lockwood Smith is looking forward to supporting the work of the Riddet Institute as board chairman. Photo / Wendy Shailer-Knight

Former Speaker of the House Sir Lockwood Smith is the new board chairman of the Riddet Institute.

He replaces Stuart McCutcheon, who died suddenly at the beginning of this year. The Riddet Institute is a centre of research excellence hosted by Massey University in Palmerston North. It focuses on advanced food research.

Smith says the new role reflects his interest in science and particular enthusiasm for the work of the institute.

“Following the Enlightenment when science advanced human well-being immensely, what worries me is that science is now being downplayed more and more.”

He says it is particularly important our food industry is grounded in evidence-based nutritional research.

“People desperately need high standards in food research, to ensure the science of food advances in the best way for the best outcomes for future populations. This is where the Riddet Institute work is so valuable.”

The institute has an international reputation and a high profile that is well deserved, he says.

Massey University Vice-Chancellor and Riddet Institute board member Professor Jan Thomas says Smith has a vast range of experience that will help the board immensely.

He is a former National Party MP and was Speaker from 2008 to 2013. He served as Minister of Education as well as taking on agriculture, tourism and trade portfolios, and associate minister roles in finance and immigration.

He served as High Commissioner to Britain and ambassador to Ireland from 2013 to 2017.

Since his diplomatic roles, Smith has continued as a member of the British Trade and Agriculture Commission, in international trade advisory roles, in animal health and environmental regulatory work, and on a commission reviewing the UK public service for think tank Policy Exchange.

The 74-year-old also operates a beef farm at Matakohe in Northland.

He has a PhD in animal science from the University of Adelaide, completing his earlier agricultural science degrees at Massey.

Smith will take up the new role on August 1.

The Riddet Institute board consists of four independent members as well as the vice-chancellor of the host organisation.

The other board members are Mark Piper (Plant & Food), Professor Jim Metson (University of Auckland), Miriana Stephens (Wakatū Incorporation), and Thomas.

Smith also serves on the board of the New Zealand Memorial Museum Trust that is due to open the New Zealand Liberation Museum - Te Arawhata in the French town of Le Quesnoy in October.



