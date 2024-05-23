Palmerston North Mayor Grant Smith receives a quaich (traditional Scottish drinking vessel) from Queen Margaret University, brought back from Edinburgh by Sport Manawatū chief executive Kelly Shanks.

Palmerston North is working to form a relationship with Queen Margaret University (QMU) in Edinburgh.

Sport Manawatū chief executive and QMU alumna Kelly Shanks identified synergies between the university’s interests and those of Palmerston North’s education institutions.

Founded in 1875, QMU offers the broadest range of health-related degrees in Scotland including dietetics, nursing, occupational therapy, physiotherapy, podiatry, radiography and audiology, as well as food innovation.

It has pioneered innovation around an alternative to palm oil for use in the bakery industry and there are direct synergies with the innovation, food research, and development work that have been a longstanding strength of Palmerston North, Shanks said.

Collaboration opportunities abound between QMU, Massey University, UCOL Te Pūkenga, Food HQ, and Crown research institutes.

QMU’s view on play, active recreation and sport resonates with the focus of Sport Manawatū. A QMU research project is transforming play in the community and playing a central role in creating play-friendly communities across Scotland.

“Play is a universal language and has been proven to help connect those from differing backgrounds,” Shanks said.

“As a resettlement area, Palmerston North has the opportunity to connect former refugees and migrants into the community through play, active recreation and sport that is culturally responsive and there are [lessons] we can take from QMU’s research project.”

In addition, QMU takes an innovative approach to helping young people with limited mobility to access frame equipment, become mobile, and foster independence through sport.

On a personal trip back home to visit her family, Shanks presented the university with a gift from the city to signal the intent of forming a long-lasting relationship.

Mayor Grant Smith is encouraged by the possibilities of a relationship with QMU.

“I have extended an invitation for representatives from the university to visit if they are able to so we can showcase some of the strengths we have on offer and to provide any guidance that they may find helpful on their own innovation journey.”

Palmerston North MP Tangi Utikere recently visited QMU. “I see real opportunities around collaboration with QMU, particularly in the Food HQ, research and innovation space.”