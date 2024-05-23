Operatunity's Hoedown Showdown promises tomfoolery, extravagant outfits and toe-tapping tunes when it visits Palmerston North on June 12.

Fiddler Marian Burns and her singer sister Karen Davy are part of Operatunity’s Hoedown Showdown tour coming to Palmerston North on June 12.

They have a combined experience of 65 years of performing.

Leading the team is the multi-talented Karl Perigo, who will be yodelling among other entertainment, and there will also be crowd favourite Isaac Pawson, Grant Winterburn on piano, and Chet O’Connell on guitar and vocals.

The show features songs from the greats of country music including Dolly Parton, Roger Whittaker, John Denver and Glen Campbell.

Davy’s talents have taken her on tour across New Zealand, Australia, Norfolk Island, and even Las Vegas. Starting as a young guitar player, she quickly gained recognition for her singing and songwriting skills. She is a member of bands The Fleetwood Mac Experience – Dreams, and Toucan ... duet better than one.

Burns found her musical passion in the violin more than 40 years ago. Immersed in the music their mother would frequently play, Burns knew from an early age she belonged on the stage.

Her first taste of applause came at age 9 when she performed at the North Shore Country Music Club. She was made a Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit in 2018 for her contribution to music.

Since 2006, Burns has hosted annual fiddle workshops throughout the country, sharing her expertise and nurturing new talents.

The Details

What: Hoedown Showdown

When: Wednesday, June 12, 11am

Where: New Life, 590 Featherston St

Tickets: operatunity.co.nz or 0508 266 237